Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6%

Chevron stock opened at $154.84 on Wednesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.83. The company has a market capitalization of $270.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Chevron by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 138,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Chevron by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

