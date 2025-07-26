D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $170.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average of $129.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 467,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.