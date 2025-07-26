Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

NYSE COF opened at $212.61 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock worth $4,540,285 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $215,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $91,780,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

