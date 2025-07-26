Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

