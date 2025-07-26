Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and traded as low as $129.14. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $129.27, with a volume of 7,458 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Down 0.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.68.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXB. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.