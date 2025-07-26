Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.49 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 147.60 ($1.98). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 149.20 ($2.01), with a volume of 662,728 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £587.87 million, a PE ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 168.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91.

In other Ibstock news, insider Richard Akers bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £155,000 ($208,305.34). Also, insider Joe Hudson sold 139,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £246,199.36 ($330,868.65). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

