Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Stock Price Up 15.5% – What’s Next?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 2,233,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 671,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Hydrogen Utopia International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.81.

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.17)) EPS for the quarter.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

