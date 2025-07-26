Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and traded as low as $8.93. Enel shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 217,739 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. BNP Paribas cut Enel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Get Enel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Enel

Enel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Enel had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enel SpA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1428 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Enel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.