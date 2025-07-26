LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. LKA Gold shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
LKA Gold Trading Down 100.0%
LKA Gold Company Profile
LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LKA Gold
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Flying Under the S&P 500 Radar
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Qualcomm’s Next Gear: A Growth Story Wall Street Might Be Missing
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Cloud Build-Out Stocks Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom
Receive News & Ratings for LKA Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKA Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.