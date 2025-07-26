Brokers Offer Predictions for AQN FY2027 Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst B. Sidhu anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.43 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

AQN stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $692.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,223,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392,805 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,886,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857,515 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $51,400,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $31,508,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $35,735,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

