B. Riley Lifts Earnings Estimates for Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCHP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.1%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,921.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 781.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 28,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 542,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

