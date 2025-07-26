Roku’s (ROKU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $90.12 on Thursday. Roku has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,106.40. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,466.92. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,079 shares of company stock worth $28,091,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

