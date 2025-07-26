Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $1.60

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $1.25 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 82.21% and a negative net margin of 312.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In other news, insider Paul B. Middleton acquired 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,558,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,805.92. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,878,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 412,585 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 199,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

