Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $152.23 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.