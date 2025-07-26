Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

