Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,756 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2%

QYLD opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.