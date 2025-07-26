Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 294 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,965,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,387,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $293.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.56 and its 200-day moving average is $269.52. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $294.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

