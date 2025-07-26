First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.