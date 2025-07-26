Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 335 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,016,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $439.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $440.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

