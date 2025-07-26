Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ferrari by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Ferrari by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,908,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.2%

RACE stock opened at $517.30 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $519.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

