Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $418,174,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 312,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,742,000 after purchasing an additional 308,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.59.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $737.90 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $740.83. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.