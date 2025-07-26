Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

