Raymond James Financial Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Raymond James Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.66.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 81,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 621,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 403,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

