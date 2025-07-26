Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $287.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

