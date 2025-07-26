JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Insider Buys £5,818.77 in Stock

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) insider Anna Dingley acquired 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £5,818.77 ($7,819.88).

JPMorgan Japanese Trading Down 0.6%

JPMorgan Japanese stock opened at GBX 652 ($8.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Japanese has a 1-year low of GBX 474.57 ($6.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 661 ($8.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 626.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 593.98.

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Japanese had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 98.31%.

About JPMorgan Japanese

Be at the heart of Japan’s new growth

Tap into Japan’s economic transformation and potential for long-term capital growth as a dynamic new generation of companies emerges

Why invest in this Trust?

Expertise – One of the largest and oldest closed-end funds to focus on Japanese equities. Managed by a Tokyo-based team of 25 Japan investment professionals, providing the vital local insights needed to uncover value in an under-researched market.

Portfolio: Invests in innovative Japanese companies from across the market cap spectrum that are leading the world in high-growth industries, including robotics, e-commerce, fintech and computer gaming.

Seeks out high quality companies with strong franchises, balance sheets and cash-flow generation, while fully integrating environmental, social and governance factors into stock selection.

Results- Provides access to a portfolio that is focused only on those high quality Japanese companies that we believe offer the most attractive opportunities for sustainable long-term capital growth.

Featured Stories

