Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases 40 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($199.97).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Monday, June 23rd, Alexander Scott purchased 49 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £149.45 ($200.85).

On Wednesday, May 21st, Alexander Scott purchased 46 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($202.77).

IntegraFin Stock Down 0.9%

LON:IHP opened at GBX 377.50 ($5.07) on Friday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 263 ($3.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 414 ($5.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 327.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 327.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IntegraFin ( LON:IHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 8.90 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IntegraFin had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Equities research analysts expect that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IHP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.24) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.84) to GBX 425 ($5.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 380 ($5.11) to GBX 440 ($5.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IHP

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.