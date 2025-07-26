Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Tim Jones Acquires 33,000 Shares

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) insider Tim Jones bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £48,510 ($65,192.85).

Tim Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carr's Group alerts:

On Monday, June 30th, Tim Jones sold 89,571 shares of Carr’s Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.19), for a total value of £146,000.73 ($196,211.17).

Carr’s Group Price Performance

LON CARR opened at GBX 143.02 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.26. Carr’s Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101.50 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.25 million, a P/E ratio of -102.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carr’s Group ( LON:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Carr’s Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carr’s Group plc will post 8.8356164 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARR

About Carr’s Group

(Get Free Report)

Carr’s Group plc is an international, pure-play specialist agriculture manufacturer and provider of research-proven, value-added livestock supplements.

Carr’s Group’s mission is to drive sustainable global food security through enhancements to pasture grazing productivity, enabled by research-based products that optimise livestock performance and profitability for farmers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.