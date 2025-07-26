Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Tim Jones Acquires 33,000 Shares

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) insider Tim Jones bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £48,510 ($65,192.85).
Tim Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 30th, Tim Jones sold 89,571 shares of Carr’s Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.19), for a total value of £146,000.73 ($196,211.17).
LON CARR opened at GBX 143.02 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.26. Carr’s Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101.50 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.25 million, a P/E ratio of -102.62 and a beta of 0.81.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Carr’s Group plc is an international, pure-play specialist agriculture manufacturer and provider of research-proven, value-added livestock supplements.
Carr’s Group’s mission is to drive sustainable global food security through enhancements to pasture grazing productivity, enabled by research-based products that optimise livestock performance and profitability for farmers.
