CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Sells £112,051.20 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg sold 46,688 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.23), for a total value of £112,051.20 ($150,586.21).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, David Fineberg sold 15,233 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £36,863.86 ($49,541.54).

On Monday, July 7th, David Fineberg purchased 118 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £297.36 ($399.62).

On Thursday, June 19th, David Fineberg sold 64,110 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.33), for a total transaction of £158,992.80 ($213,671.28).

On Tuesday, June 17th, David Fineberg sold 35,235 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.43), for a total transaction of £89,849.25 ($120,748.89).

On Monday, June 16th, David Fineberg sold 655 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £1,676.80 ($2,253.46).

On Thursday, June 5th, David Fineberg purchased 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £300.08 ($403.28).

On Tuesday, May 6th, David Fineberg acquired 118 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £300.90 ($404.38).

CMCX stock opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £673.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.81. CMC Markets Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.40 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349 ($4.69).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets ( LON:CMCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 95.92% and a return on equity of 86.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

