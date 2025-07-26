Lucid Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 221,986 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average daily volume of 125,788 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCID. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 275.73%. The company had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

