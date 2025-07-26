White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Up 24.6% After Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24.6% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,678,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average daily volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Agnico Eagle Mines Limited bought 3,000,000 shares of White Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$870,000.00. Also, insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 2,000,000 shares of White Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00.

White Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.85 million, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.54.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

