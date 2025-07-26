White Gold (CVE:WGO) Shares Up 24.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,678,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average daily volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Agnico Eagle Mines Limited bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,000.00. Also, insider Pasquale Dicapo purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$580,000.00.

White Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.85 million, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

