Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – July 22nd

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, Linde, Fusion Fuel Green, and Cummins are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or technology development of hydrogen as a low-carbon energy carrier. Investors buy hydrogen stocks to gain exposure to firms working on green hydrogen electrolysis, fuel-cell vehicles, or industrial hydrogen applications. As the world transitions toward cleaner energy, these stocks can reflect both the growth potential and the risks of a nascent hydrogen economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.41. 5,766,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,826,150. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $467.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,344,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,001. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $471.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,275. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.65 and its 200-day moving average is $454.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

Shares of HTOO traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,085,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTOO

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Cummins stock traded up $8.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.50. The company had a trading volume of 477,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,514. Cummins has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Further Reading