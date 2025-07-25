Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 8.0% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $46,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $804.74 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $770.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.56.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

