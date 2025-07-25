Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $305.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $983.36 billion, a PE ratio of 176.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.19. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.26.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

