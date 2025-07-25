Retail Stocks To Follow Now – July 22nd

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to end-consumers, whether through brick-and-mortar stores, online platforms, or a combination of both. These stocks encompass a wide range of retailers—from grocery chains and department stores to specialty shops and e-commerce firms—and are often watched as indicators of consumer spending trends and overall economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.66. 51,290,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,676,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.26. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $213.90. 29,030,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,048,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.44. 22,842,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,909,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average of $208.51. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $505.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,208,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,532,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.61. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $514.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.06. 10,477,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $256.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

