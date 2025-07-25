Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 62 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $373.22 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

View Our Latest Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.