Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,041,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,524,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9%

XOM opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.