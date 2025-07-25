Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 41,259 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,259 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 38,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 49,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,842.60. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $288.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $291.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

