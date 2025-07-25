Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,321 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 5.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 143.5% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 38,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $260,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 49,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $288.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $291.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.82 and a 200 day moving average of $221.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.