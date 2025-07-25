Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $37.93 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:HD opened at $373.22 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $371.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.