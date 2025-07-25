Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $270.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,498.27. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

