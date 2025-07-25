Prospect Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,080 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $190.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

