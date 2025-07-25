Longbow Finance SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Longbow Finance SA raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.2% of Longbow Finance SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,171. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $488.61 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.38. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.05.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

