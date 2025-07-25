Longbow Finance SA Buys 21,952 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Longbow Finance SA increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $337.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.50 and its 200 day moving average is $189.62. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.