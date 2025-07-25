Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,658 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,981,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,452,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.63.

Fiserv Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of FI opened at $140.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.22 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

