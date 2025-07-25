Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Raised by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.65.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $420.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.00. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

