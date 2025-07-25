8,238 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $231.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.33. The company has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $235.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

