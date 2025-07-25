Equitable Trust Co. Sells 208 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $297.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.