Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $96.62 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $771.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at $430,724,989.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,696 shares of company stock valued at $12,222,245. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.