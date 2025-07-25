Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 63 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $373.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $371.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

